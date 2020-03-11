Michigan State University moves classes online, students encouraged to return home

EAST LANSING, Mich. – In a historic decision Michigan State University ended in-classroom instruction and moved all classes to online.

University officials also encouraged students who could go home to do so. This decision came after Michigan officials confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus in the state.

“Seems a little crazy to me,” a student said.

“It’s kind of ridiculous, it’s the rest of the semester,” a student said.

University spokeswoman Emily Gerkin-Guerrant addressed how the university came to its decision.

“We have been notified by the Ingham County Health Department that we have a person that they are monitoring that is related to our campus,” she said.

The university also moved to eliminate large gatherings like career fairs, student summits and spring sorority formals.

“I’m going home this weekend,” freshman Devin Pelletier said. “My mom, she wanted me to come home today, actually, but I said, ‘That’s not happening.'”

Sophomore Tony Deperno of Kalamazoo said it’s more complicated than that. Many said they can’t return home because they have jobs off campus.

Some professors had already moved their classes online, others were prepared and some haven’t decided what they’ll do.