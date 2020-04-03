HUD to begin allocating $3 billion to help low-income families

LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law last Friday.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) is meant to provide assistance to the American people as the country battles coronavirus (COVID-19).

READ: Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes

After the CARES Act was signed, Secretary Ben Carson directed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to begin allocating $3.064 billion to help America’s low-income families. The funds will be awarded by using existing grant formulas.

“President Trump has said repeatedly that combating coronavirus will take a whole-of-government response, so we are glad to see Congress come together and join in our efforts to provide relief for the American people,” Carson said. “During this national emergency, HUD has taken quick action to help our country’s most vulnerable citizens and this additional support from Congress will help us continue to fulfill that mission.”

HUD is making $3.064 through its Community Development Block Grant, Emergency Solutions Grant, and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS programs.