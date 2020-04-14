Amazon says it is hiring 75,000, has hired 100,000 in past 4 weeks

Amazon said it has fulfilled a pledge to hire 100,000 employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Tuesday, Amazon said now it is creating another 75,000 jobs so it can better serve customers during the pandemic. Interested candidates can apply at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

Amazon also says it is investing in pay increases for employees. The company plans to spend more than $500 million to do so.

“We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” reads a statement from Amazon. “We also continue to invest in pay increases and previously expected to spend $350 million to increase wages during this unprecedented time -- we now expect that to be over $500 million. We’ll continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for our teams who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world.”

