DTW1 Amazon Fulfillment Center workers protest conditions amid virus outbreak

ROMULUS, Mich. – Workers at the DTW1 Amazon Fulfillment Center in Romulus have been protesting the work conditions at the facility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers were outside the building on Wednesday. Three employees at the center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers at other Amazon facilities across the U.S. have staged similar protests this week. In New York, Amazon fired a worker who organized a walkout at a warehouse to demand greater protection against the new coronavirus, saying the employee himself flouted distancing rules and put others at risk.

