Watch Live at 11 a.m.: Oakland County update on coronavirus testing, new health order

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County officials will provide an update on the county’s ongoing coronavirus response on Tuesday morning.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter is holding a news conference via Facebook Live and teleconference to announce a partnership for additional COVID-19 testing in Oakland County. He will also discuss an additional health order designed to protect residents and essential business employees and update the public on the number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered.

Oakland County issued the new order on Monday that will require all employees providing essential services to wear masks.

Workers who have face-to-face contact with customers or workers who handle good that will be purchased, such as grocery store workers, must wear masks.

As of Monday, Oakland County has more than 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and more than 300 deaths.