Flashpoint 4/26/20: Keeping virus from going back and forth through US-Canada border

DETROIT – The hunger for normalcy is growing, but what is the right way to find it in business and at school?

There will also be a discussion on how the virus is impacting African Americans in Metro Detroit at an alarming rate.

And the virus carries no passport, but is going back and forth across the US-Canada border.

We’ll dive into these topics and more on Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint.

Segment One:

Wayne State University President Dr. M. Roy Wilson will discuss how the virus is hitting the African American community in Detroit with ferocity.

Segment Two:

Roundtable discussion with Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber; Chad Livengood, Senior Editor of Crain’s Detroit Business and Dennis Archer Jr., CEO of Ignition Media Group.

Segment Three:

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Associate Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex County will discuss what is happening along the Detroit-Canadian border amid the coronavirus outbreak.