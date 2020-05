Published: May 15, 2020, 11:36 am Updated: May 15, 2020, 12:40 pm

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan Republicans take Gretchen Whitmer to court as state’s battle over emergency orders deepens

Lawmakers have gone to court over Michigan’s stay-at-home orders -- Republican lawmakers claim Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is breaking the law, but with nearly 50,000 confirmed cases in Michigan, Whitmer said she’s trying to save lives.