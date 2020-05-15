Michigan Republicans take Gretchen Whitmer to court as state’s battle over emergency orders deepens

LANSING, Mich. – Lawmakers have gone to court over Michigan’s stay-at-home orders -- Republican lawmakers claim Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is breaking the law, but with nearly 50,000 confirmed cases in Michigan, Whitmer said she’s trying to save lives.

The issue went before a judge Friday morning. Republican lawmakers claim Whitmer has overstepped her authority by issuing emergency orders due to the pandemic and argue she needs approval from Lansing to extend executive orders.

Michigan is currently under its third emergency declaration since the first case of COVID-19 in March.

Whitmer asserts she’s in her right, citing the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945 and the Emergency Management Act of 1976

Both sides are expected to hear back from the court next week. The judge did say she believe the case could go up to Michigan Supreme Court.

