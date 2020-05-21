63ºF

News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 21, 2020

Brandon Roux and Rhonda Walker on Local 4 News at Noon.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan Gov. Whitmer partially reopens businesses, lifts medical restrictions statewide

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she is partially reopening businesses and lifting medical restrictions across the entire state.

She is also allowing Michiganders to gather in groups of up to 10 people, as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to slow across the state.

