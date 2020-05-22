Flashpoint 5/24/20: Michigan’s neglected and dangerous infrastructure; Survivors of COVID-19 on battling disease

Published: May 22, 2020, 10:30 am Updated: May 22, 2020, 10:36 am

DETROIT – On this week’s episode we will talk to people who have survived COVID-19.

And devastation, frustration -- but not surprise.

There will also be a discussion about what can be done to address issues with Michigan’s aging, neglected and increasingly dangerous infrastructure.

Segment One:

Roundtable discussion on recovering from the coronavirus featuring Pulitzer Prize winning reporter, M.L Elrick and his wife Detroit Free Press reporter, Tresa Baldas; Rev. Horace Sheffield, one of several notable pastors in Detroit to fall victim to coronavirus and Dr. Scott Kaatz, a Henry Ford Health System physician. Kaatz caught the coronavirus and sadly lost his father to the virus earlier this month.

Segment Two:

Discussion on the state’s dangerous infrastructure with Jacob Rushlow, president of the American Society of Civil Engineers Michigan section.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.