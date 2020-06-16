79ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 16, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Ben Bailey is tracking a heat wave

“Wednesday’s 86 will be the coolest high temperature we’ll get until next week. And the slight chance of showers we were eyeing may have completely evaporated. At least the humidity won’t be all that bad for the next two days. Temperatures will hit 90 for four straight days. Heat index readings Friday and Saturday (and possibly Sunday depending on storm timing) will be in the mid 90s.” -- Ben Bailey

