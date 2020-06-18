Local 4 News at 11 -- June 17, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Police search for killer after more than a dozen of shots fired at Detroit gas station

Police are looking for a killer on Detroit’s west side after more than a dozen shots were fired at a gas station. Witnesses said at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday Bernard Holmes, 60, was involved in an argument with another man at the Marathon gas station at West Chicago and Meyers Road in Detroit.