Local 4 News at 11 -- June 17, 2020
Police search for killer after more than a dozen of shots fired at Detroit gas station
Police are looking for a killer on Detroit’s west side after more than a dozen shots were fired at a gas station. Witnesses said at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday Bernard Holmes, 60, was involved in an argument with another man at the Marathon gas station at West Chicago and Meyers Road in Detroit.
