Flashpoint 7/12/20: Michigan AG addresses statewide concerns; debate on schooling this fall

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. She said her office will not consider a request from the University of Michigan to investigate sexual assault allegations against Dr. Robert E. Anderson unless they waive all privileges. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday and discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in addition to concerns surrounding Enbridge Line 5.

There will also be a conversation with local journalists on sending students off to school this fall as virus cases continue climbing statewide.

Segment One

Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel

Segment Two

Journalists weigh in on the debate about sending students back to school this fall.

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

