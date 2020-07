Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Video shows deadly confrontation between sheriff’s deputy and stabbing suspect

A Michigan man who refused to wear a mask inside a store was later shot and killed by a deputy after he stabbed another customer during an argument about the mask issue, police said.

Investigators said the argument happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Quality Dairy store in Dimondale. The argument ended with a 77-year-old Lansing man suffering from stab wounds.