Flashpoint 8/16/20: Kamala Harris picked as Joe Biden’s running mate ahead of Democratic National Convention

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – As schools continue to scramble to reopen, the coronavirus pandemic knocks out college football, a staple of autumn in Michigan.

On Sunday, Dr. Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health will make an appearance on Flashpoint and discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected US Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris was selected as Democrats prepare for this week’s Democratic National Convention.

Segment One

Dr. Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health

Segment Two

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell; Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: HOPE; Bankole Thompson, editor-in-chief of The PuLSE Institute and Jill Alper of Alper Strategies

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode