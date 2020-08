Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Convicted murderer Bob Bashara pronounced dead

The Livingston County Medical Examiners Office confirms that they have received the body of Robert Bashara from the Woodland Center Correctional Facility in Whitmore Lake in Livingston County.

Bashara was sentenced to life in prison in January 2015 after he was convicted of plotting to have his wife killed in 2012.

