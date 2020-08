Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

71-year-old man beaten, carjacked in Detroit after saving up to buy used truck

He saved and saved to buy a blue 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage pickup truck. The truck had more than 280,000 miles on it, but 71-year-old Robert didn’t care.

“It was my dream, that was my lifesaver, that was my mobility. It was all I had,” Robert said.