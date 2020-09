Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan Gov. Whitmer asks parents to forgo playdates for children due to COVID-19

As Michigan begins to slowly reopen, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held another coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing Thursday.

Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, of MDHHS, addressed her order requiring masks for fall sports, and in an unexpected turn, asked mothers and fathers to forego playdates.