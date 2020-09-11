Flashpoint 9/13/20: Reflecting on a very hot political week in Michigan

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – It has been a very hot political week in Michigan. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden, campaigned in the state.

While the president and Michigan’s governor lock horns over the response to the coronavirus, a new poll gives us the current snapshot.

And Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is turning to voters to keep clearing out dilapidated houses in Detroit because the federal money for it has run out.

We’ll touch base on these topics and more Sunday.

Watch preview of episode

Segment One

Pollster from the Glengarrif Group, Richard Czuba; Detroit News columnist Nolan Finley and host of WDET’s show Detroit Today, Stephen Henderson.

Segment Two

Detroit’s head of housing, planning and development, Arthur Jemison.

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.