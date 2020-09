Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Southfield police chief discusses crash that killed two Oak Park High School students

A tragedy struck Oak Park High School Friday night after a fiery crash took the lives of two students. It happened on Telegraph Road, near 10 Mile Road in Southfield. Police said at about 9 p.m. the speeding vehicle jumped the curb, collided with a pine tree, drove into a ravine and struck two more trees.