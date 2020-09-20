Fiery crash in Southfield kills 2 Oak Park High School students, injures 4 others

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A tragedy struck Oak Park High School Friday night after a fiery crash took the lives of two students.

It happened on Telegraph Road, near 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

Police said at about 9 p.m. the speeding vehicle jumped the curb, collided with a pine tree, drove into a ravine and struck two more trees. There were six Oak Park High School students inside the vehicle at the time at the time. They were rushed to a hospital, where two died and one boy is listed in critical condition. The other three teenagers are expected to be OK.

Oak Park High School officials posted on Facebook that they would not be releasing names and that parents asked to keep details confidential. School administrators said counselors, social workers and psychologists will be on staff for students, staff and family to provide emotional support and grief counseling.

“If you are unable to come to the building, we have support staff available by phone at 248-336-7667,” reads the Facebook post. “Our staff is prepared to provide ongoing support in the days and weeks ahead.”