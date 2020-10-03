Flashpoint 10/3/20: Voter suppression efforts, Beaumont merger plan falls apart and Michigan changes protocols for nursing homes

DETROIT – Coronavirus moves into the oval office as President Donald Trump and the first lady test positive. As that news spread this week, the State of Michigan worked on changing its protocols for nursing homes during the pandemic. Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will talk about the topic.

Voter suppression efforts in Michigan lead to felony charges against two right wing operatives. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will join Flashpoint again and weigh in on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Beaumont merger plan falls apart. Veteran journalist Eric Starkman has been writing about the merger for Deadline Detroit and will discuss it.

Segment one

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

Segment two

Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Segment three

Veteran journalist Eric Starkman