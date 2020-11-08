Michigan governor discusses Election Day results, spike in COVID cases

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was live on Local 4 News Sunday morning to speak about Election Day results.

She also discussed the concerning rise in COVID cases and importance of unity between Democrats and Republicans during the pandemic.

The state leader’s interview came just one day after former vice president Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the White House race.

“I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their hard-fought win in this election. I look forward to working with both of them as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, work to rebuild our economy, and save lives,” said Whitmer in a statement issued Saturday.