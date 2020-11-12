What to watch on Local 4 tonight

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

In the season premiere, when the squad tries to solve an assault in Central Park, they are hampered by their own blind spots and a community that is losing trust in the police. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes.

Followed by The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars!

Watch tonight at 9 p.m. on Local 4.

Superstore

With the floor supervisor position available, Jonah decides to throw his hat in the ring, much to Dina’s chagrin. Meanwhile, Glenn and Mateo struggle to find the right balance in their working relationship and Garrett tries to prove he’s been in love before.

Watch tonight at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Today’s new episode will feature Blacklist star James Spader, Chris Paul and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin.

Watch at 11:30 p.m. on Local 4.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Tonight’s new episode will feature Dan Aykroyd (Crystal Head Onyx) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band both nights.

Watch at 12:30 a.m. on Local 4.