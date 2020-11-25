Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 24, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Warren city council rejects marijuana settlement
The council met on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a settlement that would grant 28 licenses for marijuana provisioning centers.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Warren city council rejects marijuana settlement
The council met on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a settlement that would grant 28 licenses for marijuana provisioning centers.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.