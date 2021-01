Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.

Mother, 10-year-old son shot while inside car -- What we’ve learned

A 10-year-old boy was among two people shot Tuesday on Detroit’s southwest side. Detroit police told Local 4 a woman was fatally shot. Meanwhile, the boy’s condition is not known at this time.

The shooting happened in the middle of a neighborhood on Downing Street near South Ethel Street. There was an SUV on the sidewalk with its windows shot out.