10-year-old boy among 2 shot on Downing Street in Detroit

We first reported the boy to be 12 years old. However, police clarified that he is 10.

DETROIT – A 10-year-old boy was among two people shot Tuesday on Detroit’s southwest side.

Detroit police told Local 4 a woman was fatally shot. Meanwhile, the boy’s condition is not known at this time.

The shooting happened in the middle of a neighborhood on Downing Street near South Ethel Street. There was an SUV on the sidewalk with its windows shot out.

Local 4 learned the boy was with his mother who was driving the SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, when a vehicle pulled up next to them. Four males got out of the vehicle and starting shooting at the SUV. Both the boy and his mother were struck by the gunfire.

Police are searching for these males. They are looking for their vehicle, described as a black Chrysler 300.

