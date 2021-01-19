Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 19, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Case against former Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis continues

Attorneys for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are striking back, telling prosecutors Tuesday that the Flint water case should be dismissed because he was charged in the wrong county.

Snyder was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. He was indicted by a Genesee County judge who sat as a grand juror and considered evidence presented by prosecutors.