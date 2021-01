Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Michigan restaurants can officially reopen Feb. 1 -- What you should know

Michigan restaurants will officially be allowed to resume indoor dining Feb. 1 with a curfew and other COVID-19 safety restrictions in place.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released its next COVID-19 order Friday. The revised restrictions go into effect Feb. 1 and last three weeks, until Feb. 21.