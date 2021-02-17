LIVE STREAM: Implosion of Donald Trump’s Atlantic City casino

This Feb. 16, 2021 photo shows the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on the day before its main tower, in background, was to be imploded. The casino built by former President Donald Trump was once the playground of the rich and famous, but fell into disrepair after shutting down in 2014. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ. – Watch live coverage as the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is imploded in a controlled demolition.

Former President Donald Trump’s long-standing hotel and casino was closed in 2014. Watch the implosion live in the video player below -- it starts at 9 a.m.

Watch live below:

Former Trump casino where stars played going out with a bang

AP: By mid-morning Wednesday, a spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party — and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype — will be reduced to a smoking pile of rubble.

The former Trump Plaza casino is to be imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.

And the one-time jewel of former President Donald Trump’s casino empire will be gone, clearing the way for a prime development opportunity on the middle of the Boardwalk, where the Plaza used to market itself as “Atlantic City’s centerpiece.”

Read more here.