Hours after being charged with 24 felonies, former gymnastics coach John Geddert kills himself

Police have confirmed John Geddert, the former U.S. Olympics coach and former owner of Twistars Gymnastics, killed himself Thursday at a rest stop in Grand Ledge. He was 63 years old. Prosecutors filed charges earlier that day in Eaton County against Geddert.