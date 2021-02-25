41ºF

Michigan

Former US Olympics coach John Geddert kills himself following announcement of felony charges

Local authorities confirm former coach’s death

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

John Gerald Geddert (WDIV)

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. – Police have confirmed John Geddert, the former U.S. Olympics coach and former owner of Twistars Gymnastics, killed himself Thursday at a rest stop in Grand Ledge.

He was 63-years old.

Prosecutors filed charges earlier that day in Eaton County against Geddert.

READ: Ex-Olympics coach with ties to Nassar faces 20 human trafficking charges among others

The former U.S. Olympics coach had ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison -- 40-125 years in Eaton County prison and 40-175 years in Ingham County prison -- after more than 150 victims came forward accusing him of sexual assault.

The following felony charges were filed against Geddert:

  • 14 charges of human trafficking -- forced labor resulting in injury
  • Six charges of human trafficking of a minor for forced labor
  • One count of criminal enterprises -- racketeering proceeds
  • One count first degree criminal sexual conduct
  • One county second degree criminal sexual conduct
  • One count lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation

