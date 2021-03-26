Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 26, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan GOP chair causes controversy with ‘witches,’ assassination remarks

The leader of Michigan’s Republican Party referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other top Democratic elected woman as “witches” that the GOP wants to “soften up” for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election.

He also joked about assassination when he was asked how to remove two GOP congressmen, Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.