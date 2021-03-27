Tips on managing your money as national Financial Literacy Month approaches

DETROIT – April is right around the corner and with it comes national Financial Literacy Month.

It is part of a campaign that drives organizations across the country to hold initiatives designed to improve and promote financial literacy.

On Saturday, March 27 Kelly Masters, chair of Michigan Financial Wellness Network, will talk about initiatives here in Michigan beginning 7:15 a.m. on Local 4 News Today.

She will touch up on how things will work this year with the pandemic and whether there are special programs to help people with their COVID benefits including stimulus checks.

Michigan has dozens of free, non-solicitous programs for preschoolers to retirees, and everyone in between.

You can learn more about the programs by visiting the Michigan Financial Wellness website.

Find out what is new this year and how to get involved by watching the full segment in the video player below.

