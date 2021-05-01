Clear icon
Flashpoint 5/2/21: Top Minnesota prosecutor Keith Ellison discusses verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Devin Scillian
, Anchor

DETROIT – On Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint there will be a discussion on the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial with top Minnesota prosecutor Keith Ellison.

The guilty verdict is significant and will most likely have an impact on the movement for social justice.

You can watch a preview of Sunday’s episode featuring the discussion with Ellison in the video player above.

Segment One

A conversation with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Segment Two

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode

