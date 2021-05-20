Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 20, 2021

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Restaurant owners excited about state’s progress toward reopening, new COVID guidelines

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially revealed Michigan’s new schedule for eliminating COVID restrictions and returning to normal.

On Wednesday, the governor’s office hinted that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would update its pandemic order after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention made changes to its recommendations for fully vaccinated people.