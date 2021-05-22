Partly Cloudy icon
US Rep. Debbie Dingell hospitalized after undergoing emergency surgery for perforated ulcer

Congresswoman in recovery, officials say

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is hospitalized after undergoing an emergency surgery for a perforated ulcer, according to her spokesperson Mackzenie Smith.

Smith said the surgery was performed at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“The procedure was successful and she is recovering well. For the next few days she will be recovering at the hospital,” Smith said in a statement.

“After jaw surgery earlier this year with an unwillingness to take opioids, Rep. Dingell has used NSAIDs to manage pain and discomfort. Always a hard worker and clear communicator, she insisted on using her experience as a cautionary tale that NSAIDs can be harmful.”

Dingell, a Democrat, represents the 12th District, which includes Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

