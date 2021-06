Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

15-year-old student in custody after stabbing classmate at school, police say

A 15-year-old Eastpointe High School student is in custody after police said he stabbed a 15-year-old classmate. The incident happened Tuesday before 10 a.m. inside a classroom at the school, according to police.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper torso and transported to a hospital. He is in stable condition and expected to be OK, according to police.