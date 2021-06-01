Eastpointe High School student injured, another in custody after incident at school

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe High School student was injured and another is in custody after an incident that happened at the school Tuesday at 10 a.m., according to the school officials.

The student who was transported to a hospital is expected to be OK. The incident involved the two students inside a classroom at the high school.

All other students and staff are safe, according to school officials. School will be dismissed at the usual time.

The incident is under investigation.

School officials were unable to release any further information.

