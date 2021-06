Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Restaurants face major challenges as COVID restrictions get relaxed

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has laid out a two-step process to reopen the state. The process starts by relaxing restrictions on Tuesday (June 1) and ending almost all COVID orders on July 1.

Starting Tuesday there will be no capacity limits for outdoor gatherings and there will be a 50% capacity for indoor gatherings. The curfew on Michigan restaurants is also now lifted.