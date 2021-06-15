Local 4 News at 4 -- June 15, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Expect humidity before the heat starts to build again -- Ben Bailey has the full forecast

“We were going to call this a pleasant ‘stretch’, but it may not last long enough to hold that title. High temperatures in the 70s with low humidity will be with us again Wednesday before the heat starts to build. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Humidity really comes back to muggy levels by the second half of Friday. But that’s really the only day we have to deal with that kind of humidity.” -- Ben Bailey