All COVID restrictions on capacity, masks and gatherings will be lifted next week -- What to know

Michigan is lifting all of its COVID restrictions for capacity, masks and gatherings next week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

On Tuesday (June 22), both indoor and outdoor settings in Michigan will increase to 100% capacity, and face masks will no longer be required. Individual businesses will still be allowed to require masks.