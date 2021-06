Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Son turns himself in to police after father is found dead in Brighton home

Police said a man has been shot and killed and his son turned himself in to police. Investigators spent hours collecting evidence as the investigation into a motive is underway. The incident happened inside a home on Woodlake.