Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 6, 2021

Detroit Fire Department lieutenant dies after road rage shooting at gas station

A Detroit Fire Department lieutenant has died after being shot Monday night during a road rage altercation at an Oakland County gas station. According to Troy police, at around 9:44 p.m. Monday a Rochester Hills man, later identified as Detroit Fire Department Lt. Frank Dombrowski, 55, was shot in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at the corner of Rochester and East Wattles roads. Officials say that the shooting was triggered by a traffic dispute.