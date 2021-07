TROY, Mich. – An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a gas station in Troy late Monday.

It happened at the Shell Station on Rochester Road near Wattles.

Police said a man was driving on Rochester Road, and as he turned into the gas station, a white Jeep Cherokee followed him. That’s when the pair got into an argument.

Someone from the Jeep shot at the man. He was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are looking for the Jeep involved.