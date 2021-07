Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs bill giving major boost to Michigan schools -- What to know

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan funding bill on Wednesday giving Michigan’s K-12 schools a boost.

“I’m proud to be here today to sign this bill because this is about critical investment in our kids, in our teachers, our parapros, administration and all the different pieces that make public education work for our children,” Whitmer said.