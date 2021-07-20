Partly Cloudy icon
Local 4 News at 5 -- July 20, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what to expect on Local 4 News at 5

Local 4 News has obtained dramatic video from Detroit’s east side.

Party attendees scattered as someone opened fire in broad daylight. People living nearby say this is happening too often.

