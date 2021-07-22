Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 22, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Humidity, heat and storms are possible as we head into the weekend -- Full forecast next

“We’ve enjoyed relatively dry air for the heart of summer. Dew point temperatures have been in the low 50s. But they’ll bounce into the mid 60s Friday, which puts us back in the muggy category. That’s pretty much where we’ll stay through the first part of Sunday. We’ll drop to noticeable levels of humidity for the tail end of Sunday. Muggy air returns by Wednesday.” -- Ben Bailey