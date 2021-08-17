Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 17, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Detroiters with compromised immune systems can receive third dose of COVID vaccine at TCF Center -- What to know

The TCF Center opens Tuesday for drive thru COVID booster shots for those with compromised immune systems. To get an appointment, you need to be a Detroiter who has been vaccinated for at least six months. The boosters are being done at TCF Center as the only location for now and you must have an appointment. The number to call is 313-230-0505.