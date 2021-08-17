Detroit to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots starting Aug. 17

DETROIT – The TCF Center opens Tuesday for drive thru COVID booster shots for those with compromised immune systems.

To get an appointment, you need to be a Detroiter who has been vaccinated for at least six months. The boosters are being done at TCF Center as the only location for now and you must have an appointment. The number to call is 313-230-0505.

The city is not requiring a doctor’s note. Officials advise consulting your doctor if you have questions about whether you are immunocompromised.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the booster for those 12 and up who are immunocompromised but not for the general population.

The Detroit Health Department is recommending all Detroiters, regardless of vaccination status, to start masking up in inside public places, citing rising COVID cases. The city has a low vaccination rate of 41.7%.

US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans.

Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated people to get their shots, calling them “sitting ducks” for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up.

